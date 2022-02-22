OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.36

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 2498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.30.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 2,455.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 282,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 271,753 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $965,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 5,335.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 23.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 122,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 300.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 200,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 150,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.