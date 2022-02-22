Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $4.20 Million Holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. decreased its position in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,597 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 0.80% of Resources Connection worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Resources Connection by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,395,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,797,000 after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Resources Connection by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,288,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,502,000 after acquiring an additional 67,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Resources Connection by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Resources Connection by 59.9% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 532,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,404,000 after buying an additional 199,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Resources Connection by 3.0% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 511,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,000 after buying an additional 14,770 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kate W. Duchene sold 10,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $176,696.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy L. Brackney sold 3,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $56,753.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,085. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average of $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.00. Resources Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $20.16.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.41 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.60%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Resources Connection from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

