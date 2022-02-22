Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Buys 6,376 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 271,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $5,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAHC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after acquiring an additional 152,853 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter valued at $313,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 45.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 22,961 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 7.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

PAHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:PAHC traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $21.10. The stock had a trading volume of 306 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,806. The stock has a market cap of $854.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.57. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $31.00.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.