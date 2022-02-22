Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.76

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.76 and last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 3172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.73.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nuvation Bio by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 264,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nuvation Bio by 76.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Nuvation Bio by 23.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.
Nuvation Bio Company Profile (NYSE:NUVB)
Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.
