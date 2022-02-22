Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.76

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.76 and last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 3172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.73.

In other Nuvation Bio news, Director Oleg Nodelman purchased 185,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $1,422,849.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $13,720,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nuvation Bio by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 264,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nuvation Bio by 76.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Nuvation Bio by 23.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

