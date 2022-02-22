Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.95

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.95 and last traded at $4.83, with a volume of 4059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VLTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 44.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Volta Inc – Class A Company Profile (NYSE:VLTA)

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

