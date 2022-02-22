W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Gap Up to $4.24

Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.24, but opened at $4.45. W&T Offshore shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 19,552 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $610.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 177,621 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,891,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after buying an additional 190,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,695,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,625,000 after buying an additional 198,492 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,967,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after buying an additional 470,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,308,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after buying an additional 1,450,247 shares during the last quarter. 36.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W&T Offshore Company Profile (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

