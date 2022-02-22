W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Gap Up to $4.24

Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.24, but opened at $4.45. W&T Offshore shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 19,552 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $610.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.76.
W&T Offshore Company Profile (NYSE:WTI)
W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
