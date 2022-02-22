CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Shares Gap Up to $20.52

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.52, but opened at $21.33. CVR Energy shares last traded at $19.36, with a volume of 2,712 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVI shares. TheStreet raised CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.27 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LVZ Inc. raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

