CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Shares Gap Up to $20.52

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.52, but opened at $21.33. CVR Energy shares last traded at $19.36, with a volume of 2,712 shares traded.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVI shares. TheStreet raised CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.27 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.28.
About CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI)
CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.
