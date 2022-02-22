Headinvest LLC Sells 111 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Headinvest LLC lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,809 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises approximately 2.1% of Headinvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $12.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $493.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,938. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.15 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $572.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $582.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $139.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $660.05.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

