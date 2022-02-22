Colony Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Colony Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 789,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,535 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF were worth $33,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,900. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.46. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 12 month low of $37.51 and a 12 month high of $47.00.

