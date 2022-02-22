Alaethes Wealth LLC Buys 433 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 8.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Unio Capital LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Unio Capital LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.88. 24,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,741. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.53.

In related news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

