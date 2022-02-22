Easterly Investment Partners LLC Takes $8.64 Million Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 530,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FHN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,998,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913,466 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3,209.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,417,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314,202 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 48.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,038,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Horizon by 36.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,527,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,787,000 after buying an additional 1,750,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Horizon by 514.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,033,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,139,000 after buying an additional 1,702,541 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of First Horizon stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.11. 73,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,693,088. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average is $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.34. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

