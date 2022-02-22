Colony Group LLC Trims Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,704 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $24,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $25,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,132 shares of company stock worth $1,019,648. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.21.

NYSE:PNC traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $204.31. 49,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,353,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $86.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.07 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

