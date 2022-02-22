Colony Group LLC Buys 5,940 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned 0.28% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $20,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,837,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,912,000 after purchasing an additional 362,589 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,811,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,097,000 after acquiring an additional 22,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,358,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,397,000 after acquiring an additional 93,216 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,632,000 after buying an additional 249,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,316,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,207,000 after buying an additional 202,492 shares in the last quarter.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

In related news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.84. The stock had a trading volume of 20,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,153. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.15 and a 1 year high of $74.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.76.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BJ. Gordon Haskett upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.12.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.