American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Stake Lowered by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,003 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,759 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 1.75% of American Software worth $13,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMSWA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Software in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of American Software in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 387.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 308.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMSWA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,212. The company has a market cap of $671.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94 and a beta of 0.73. American Software, Inc. has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $33.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average is $24.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.72%.

In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $159,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMSWA. B. Riley dropped their price target on American Software from $31.00 to $24.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

