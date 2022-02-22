Harmony Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.58 Billion (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last week, Harmony has traded down 30.6% against the U.S. dollar. Harmony has a market cap of $1.58 billion and approximately $171.08 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.67 or 0.00225124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00036965 BTC.

Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,360,127,955 coins and its circulating supply is 11,715,553,955 coins. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

