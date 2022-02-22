PotCoin Price Tops $0.0061 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 19.2% against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $942.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,610.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,598.05 or 0.06907774 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.74 or 0.00281144 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00015369 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $289.69 or 0.00770246 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00069439 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00008418 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.88 or 0.00390540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.37 or 0.00219000 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,396,046 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.