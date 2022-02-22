OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for OneMain’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.92 and the highest is $2.54. OneMain posted earnings of $3.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneMain will report full-year earnings of $8.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $8.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.08 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OMF shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in OneMain by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in OneMain by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMF traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.16. 6,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,118. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.91. OneMain has a 12 month low of $45.84 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 36.19%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

