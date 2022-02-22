Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.47. Avangrid posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avangrid.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGR shares. TheStreet cut Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho cut Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avangrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 9.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 1.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGR stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,074. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.23. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $43.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.37%.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

