Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.150-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Fluor also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.15-1.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FLR traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.57. The company had a trading volume of 17,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,029. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 2.85. Fluor has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $25.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fluor will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FLR shares. TheStreet raised Fluor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded Fluor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluor has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,032,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,338,000 after buying an additional 30,934 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Fluor by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 269,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after buying an additional 80,566 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 200,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Fluor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 640,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,794 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

