Phocas Financial Corp. Has $7.08 Million Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 315,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $7,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 50,305.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,439,000 after buying an additional 1,043,829 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,794,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,012,000 after buying an additional 821,565 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,698,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,102,000 after purchasing an additional 656,442 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,185,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,029,000 after buying an additional 529,949 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 24.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,249,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,422,000 after purchasing an additional 439,869 shares during the period.

PEB traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.89. 12,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.88. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $26.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.44%.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $476,386.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $184,223.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,625 shares of company stock valued at $738,807 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

