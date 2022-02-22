JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Posts Earnings Results

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. JELD-WEN updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

JELD stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,576. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JELD. Wolfe Research cut JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JELD-WEN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

In related news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $2,690,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

