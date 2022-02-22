Cetera Advisors LLC Has $11.45 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,059 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $11,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 16.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,480 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $24,550,000 after buying an additional 14,383 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 15.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,858,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 196.4% during the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,313.7% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,831 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,228,000 after buying an additional 109,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $412,000. 54.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $204.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.67. The firm has a market cap of $119.50 billion, a PE ratio of -29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $183.77 and a twelve month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($15.25) EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.48.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.