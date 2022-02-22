Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE PBR traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,625,094. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $14.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,875 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 115,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 15,265 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 356,675 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 103,527 shares during the period. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.62.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

