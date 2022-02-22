Headinvest LLC Grows Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.34. The company had a trading volume of 131,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,131,903. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 69.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.