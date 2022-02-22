Headinvest LLC Purchases 739 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Headinvest LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.1% of Headinvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

VWO traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.07. 268,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,694,512. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.49. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

