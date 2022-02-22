Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Has $356,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,979 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,223,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,081,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,404,000 after acquiring an additional 153,739 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,774,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,660,000 after acquiring an additional 71,780 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 853,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,415,000 after purchasing an additional 63,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 607,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $140.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.83. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $121.20 and a 12 month high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

