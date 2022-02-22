Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Boosts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,566,000 after buying an additional 993,053 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. 59.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO stock opened at $51.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $95.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MO. Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

