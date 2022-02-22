Ambassador Advisors LLC Sells 5,886 Shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Ambassador Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,886 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC owned about 0.75% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $55,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 313.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 37.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TPHD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,988. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average is $31.14. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $32.98.

