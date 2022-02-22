Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Purchased by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 602.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,121 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHC. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5,477.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 399,130 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,170,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,172,000 after purchasing an additional 210,022 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,544,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,182,000 after purchasing an additional 147,003 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $5,843,000. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,445,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,540,000 after purchasing an additional 110,082 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHC stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.60. The stock had a trading volume of 11,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,106. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $44.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.37.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

