First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $67.01

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $67.01 and last traded at $67.50, with a volume of 2215 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.57.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on First Solar from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on First Solar in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on First Solar from $102.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.36.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in First Solar by 87.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

