Ambassador Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 361.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,618 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,442,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,773,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,414,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,631 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.38. 66,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,729,773. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $96.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

