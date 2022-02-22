Easterly Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 218,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,271,000. Tyson Foods makes up 1.2% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Tyson Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 133.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,439,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,568,000 after buying an additional 1,393,526 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth $67,923,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,336.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 745,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,881,000 after buying an additional 724,188 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 39.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,661,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,558,000 after buying an additional 466,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,479,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,273,000 after buying an additional 453,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of TSN stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.29. 34,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,591,853. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.60. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.23 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The stock has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. Barclays downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total transaction of $4,990,759.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $1,117,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,200 shares of company stock valued at $16,789,381. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.