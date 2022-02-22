Analysts Set Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Target Price at C$62.83

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$62.83.

EMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Emera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James set a C$61.00 target price on shares of Emera and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

TSE EMA traded down C$0.22 on Friday, hitting C$58.58. The stock had a trading volume of 96,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,463. Emera has a one year low of C$49.66 and a one year high of C$63.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.19. The stock has a market cap of C$15.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$60.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$59.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Emera’s payout ratio is 130.05%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

