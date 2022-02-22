Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Trading Up 5.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) shares rose 5.2% on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $145.00. The stock traded as high as $126.68 and last traded at $126.68. Approximately 1,938 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 309,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.37.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Visteon by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Visteon by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,482,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 97,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after purchasing an additional 31,428 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.59 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.61. Visteon had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

