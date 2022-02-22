Analysts Anticipate MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Brokerages predict that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) will post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.00) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.71). MacroGenics posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4,250%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year earnings of ($3.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.43) to ($3.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.81). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MacroGenics.

MGNX has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. RTW Investments LP increased its position in MacroGenics by 56.1% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,975,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,629 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 15.8% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,544,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,571 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 20.5% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,943,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 21.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,231,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,800,000 after purchasing an additional 562,389 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,029,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,524,000 after purchasing an additional 517,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGNX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,485. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.13. MacroGenics has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $36.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.45.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

