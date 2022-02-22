Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of eHealth worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in eHealth during the second quarter worth $235,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in eHealth during the second quarter worth $241,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in eHealth by 178.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in eHealth during the third quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Get eHealth alerts:

EHTH traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.95. 6,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.11 million, a PE ratio of -15.63 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.08. eHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $78.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EHTH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of eHealth from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $337,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eHealth Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.