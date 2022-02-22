Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Sold by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Papa John’s International makes up about 1.5% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $7,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 46.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the third quarter worth about $401,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 102.8% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 19,610 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 6.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 155,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,805,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the third quarter worth about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total transaction of $493,801.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $1,668,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PZZA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.20.

PZZA traded down $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,368. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -278.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.41 and a 12 month high of $140.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -341.46%.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

