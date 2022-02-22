Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 4,173 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,173 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,976,000 after buying an additional 304,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,718,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,648,000 after purchasing an additional 341,716 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,383,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,503,000 after purchasing an additional 24,798 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,414,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,221,000 after purchasing an additional 439,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,406,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,758,000 after purchasing an additional 170,112 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.83. 89,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,053,371. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.61. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

