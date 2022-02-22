Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $5.57 Million Stock Position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 264,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $5,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 88,450.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Brian Larose purchased 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

WOOF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.18.

WOOF traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.03. 14,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.84.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

