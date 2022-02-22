ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The insurance provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 3.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.
PRA stock opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.09. ProAssurance has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.35.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.
ProAssurance Company Profile
ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.
