ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The insurance provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 3.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

PRA stock opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.09. ProAssurance has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 99,837 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 153,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in ProAssurance by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in ProAssurance by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in ProAssurance by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 19,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

