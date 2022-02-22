Ambassador Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Ambassador Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. DZ Bank started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

NYSE TSM traded down $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $117.89. 137,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,940,317. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.94 and a 200 day moving average of $119.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $107.58 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company has a market capitalization of $611.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3897 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

