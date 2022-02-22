Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Receives $8.53 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.53.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAVVF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$8.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

AAVVF traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,468. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.90 million, a P/E ratio of 117.50 and a beta of 1.86.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.