Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 136,473 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,473 shares during the quarter. Snowflake comprises about 1.8% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $24,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

SNOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays upgraded Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $393.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $299.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.98.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $344,130,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,788,799 shares of company stock worth $616,684,106 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

SNOW traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.19. 31,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,992,041. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $302.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.26. The company has a market cap of $83.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.95 and a beta of 1.52. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.