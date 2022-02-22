Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 234 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.5% of Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

VOE stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.77. 7,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,168. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $126.00 and a 1 year high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

