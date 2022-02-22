Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Sells 24,719 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,719 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 12.1% of Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $38,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.13. 11,729,480 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.02. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

