iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 761,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,954 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $47,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 994.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $59.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,115,641. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $69.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.60.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.