Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Holdings Cut by Empirical Capital Management LLC

Empirical Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,350 shares during the quarter. Roblox accounts for approximately 3.5% of Empirical Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Empirical Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox in the third quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox in the third quarter worth $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the second quarter worth $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox in the third quarter worth $44,000. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $133,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,887 shares of company stock valued at $18,749,637.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $136.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.69.

Shares of Roblox stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.61. The stock had a trading volume of 249,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,227,320. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.88 and its 200 day moving average is $86.82. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

