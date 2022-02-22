Phocas Financial Corp. Purchases New Shares in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 98,853 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $625,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,586,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,275,000 after acquiring an additional 99,548 shares during the period. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

HTLF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.44. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,335. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.84 and a 52-week high of $54.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.66. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.10). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 30.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HTLF. StockNews.com cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.