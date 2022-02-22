Cetera Investment Advisers Has $12.34 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,499 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.63% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $12,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 70.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 38.9% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FPX traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.72. 40 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,959. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.28. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $97.05 and a 1-year high of $136.42.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.