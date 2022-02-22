Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,371 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.75.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $512.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $525.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $496.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $571.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $227.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.